Family says woman drove into Mississippi River to attempt suicide

Family members are devastated after they said a mother drove her car into the Mississippi River to attempt suicide.

Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department are working to locate her vehicle that went into the Mississippi River on Friday night. Police said they received a call from a man who told them his mother wanted to commit suicide and drove her car into the Mississippi River.

Family members said 37-year-old Charlotte 'Tasha' Stallion drove her car into the Mississippi River off Mud Island. Neither Stallion or her car, a Pontiac G6, have been found.

“It’s sad. It’s so sad, but the family is just tore up,” Stallion's aunt Brenda Langhorn said.

Dozens of loved ones gathered Saturday morning at a boat ramp off Mud Island. They are upset, shocked, and confused as to why Stallion, a wife and mother of a teenage son, would presumably take her life in such a dramatic way.

“I can’t make sense of it,” Langhorn said.

Family members said a couple heard a splash and saw Stallion drive her car into the river.

Saturday morning, Memphis police sent up their chopper, and investigators worked to pull video out of a sky cop camera to see if it captured anything. MPD said the Coast Guard told river traffic to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Memphis police issued a city watch for her Saturday afternoon, but with the current and depth of the river, the family worries nothing may ever be found.

“They’ve said it may be days,” sister Lakeshia Hussey said. “The car may have sunk down so far to where they can’t be able to find the body.”

The family remains troubled because they said Stallion showed no signs of being in distress. Loved ones also said she posted a cryptic video on Facebook live before presumably driving to her death.

“We are devastated,” said Langhorn.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.