Woman rushed to hospital following house fire

A woman was taken to the hospital after a house fire in the 2500 block of Kenner Avenue Saturday morning.

Memphis Fire Department began to battle flames just before 2 a.m. The fire was brought under control roughly 20 minutes later.

Neighbors said an older woman lived there, and they saw fire shooting from her bedroom. She eventually made it out.

“She was fine; she was at the door trying to get out,” neighbor Quintessa Galls said “She had a lot of keys on the key ring they said, so she couldn’t find the key. I guess she panicked then when she saw them, she found the key and they pulled her away from the house. She was OK.”

The woman was taken to St. Francis hospital for smoke inhalation. She is in non-critical condition.

MFD said the home did not have a working smoke alarm.

The cause of the fire was determined to be faulty electrical wiring in the attic area.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.