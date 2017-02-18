Officer involved in crash in North Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Officer involved in crash in North Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash in North Memphis

The crash happened before 2:30 Saturday afternoon at Dunlap Street and Looney Avenue.

One officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

