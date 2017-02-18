Family identifies man killed during jewelry store robbery

Family members said 42-year-old Noah Ashene is the man killed during a jewelry store robbery.

Family and friends described Ashene as one of the hardest working men they knew, and said he worked six or seven days many weeks to raise three children.

Ashene’s wife found his body after he was stabbed during a robbery at Golden Jewelers in Hickory Hill on Thursday afternoon.

In his last moment, Ashene fell on top of his 1-year-old son in an attempt to shield him from the attacker.

"It's just another proof and testimony of his love for his kids," a close friend, who did not want to be identified, said.

“He loves his kids, his wife, and he loves God,” Gashayeneh Gebremariam, a close friend, said.

Loved ones said Ashene’s last moments are inspirational.

“Either he was trying to protect his son or he gave his last love to his son before he gave up his life,” Gebremariam said.

Loved ones said Ashene will live on in his girls, 4 and 7 years old, and his 1-year-old son.

As for the killer, they hope that person understands the pain they have caused.

“He didn't deserve this. Actually nobody deserves to die in this way. I wish that person understand and see this, this way,” Gebremariam said.

Family members set up a GoFundMe to help cover his funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

