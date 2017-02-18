Troy Williams wins D-League dunk contest

Grizzlies’ Troy Williams, currently playing for NBA D-League’s Iowa Energy was crowned the 2017 D-League Slam Dunk Champion.

Williams beat out defending champion John Jordan in New Orleans to take home the crown.

If you missed any of his dunks, the D-League shared a highlight video on their Twitter:

And if that wasn’t enough, they also shared a slow motion version of his impressive windmill:

The 22-year-old Williams has spent 24 games with the Grizzlies this season, averaging 5.3 points per game in limited minutes.

