Troy Williams wins D-League dunk contest - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Troy Williams wins D-League dunk contest

(Source: NBA D-League/Twitter) (Source: NBA D-League/Twitter)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WMC) -

Grizzlies’ Troy Williams, currently playing for NBA D-League’s Iowa Energy was crowned the 2017 D-League Slam Dunk Champion.

Williams beat out defending champion John Jordan in New Orleans to take home the crown.

If you missed any of his dunks, the D-League shared a highlight video on their Twitter:

And if that wasn’t enough, they also shared a slow motion version of his impressive windmill:

The 22-year-old Williams has spent 24 games with the Grizzlies this season, averaging 5.3 points per game in limited minutes.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly