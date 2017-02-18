Redbirds make $25K donation to Memphis schools

The Memphis Redbirds Community Fund gave back to the city in a big way.

The organization made a $25,000 donation to Pitch In For Baseball to benefit Memphis Public Schools.

The donation will provide $25,000 in baseball and softball equipment to help 460 Memphis students on 24 teams at 16 schools get on the field.

“We are very proud to be able to make this donation to Memphis Public Schools through the Redbirds Community Fund,” Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. “One of our main missions is to help better our community, and the Redbirds Community Fund is one of the leading vehicles for how we can use our position to do so. We look forward to being able to do more to benefit our community and the Mid-South as a whole.”

The effort was part of Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program which the Redbirds have worked with since 1998. The program helps kids ages 6 to 16 learn skills and travel throughout the city to play each other.

The following schools all received donations:

American Way Middle School (Baseball)

American Way Middle School (Softball)

Bellevue Middle School (Baseball)

Colonial Middle School (Baseball)

Colonial Middle School (Softball)

Grandview Heights Middle School (Baseball)

Hamilton Middle School (Baseball)

Hamilton Middle School (Softball)

Havenview Middle School (Baseball)

Havenview Middle School (Softball)

Hickory Ridge Middle School (Baseball)

Hickory Ridge Middle School (Softball)

Highland Oaks Middle School (Baseball)

Kate Bond Middle School (Softball)

Kingsbury Middle School (Softball)

Kirby Middle School (Baseball)

Memphis Grizzlies Preparatory Charter School (Baseball)

Memphis Scholars Raleigh-Egypt Middle School (Baseball)

Memphis Scholars Raleigh-Egypt Middle School (Softball)

Oakhaven Middle School (Baseball)

Oakhaven Middle School (Softball)

Raleigh-Egypt High School (Softball)

Raleigh-Egypt Middle/High School (Baseball)

Riverview Middle School (Baseball)

To learn more about Pitch In For Baseball, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.