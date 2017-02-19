MPD: Woman, man killed in murder-suicide

A woman and man are both dead after a murder/suicide in the 1200 block of Thrushcross Cove, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said a woman, 65, was found inside the home after she had been shot several times. A man, 67, was found with one gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

“I never in my days would have thought this would have happened,” neighbor Kevin Burqett said.

Family members identified the two as Tom and Margaret Swearingen.

The couple was found just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

