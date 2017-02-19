Man shot, killed in Whitehaven

A man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police Department found the 45-year-old man in the 3400 block of Benbow Drive. He had been shot several times.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

“He was just like a family member,” close friend Diane Conrad said. “He was just like a brother to me.”

Conrad said the man leaves behind a 4-year-old son. Police have not yet identified the victim, so we are withholding his identity.

“I'm still broken up right now,” Diane Conrad said. “I'm still hurting right now, and it's hard but I'm trying to deal with it. Because I don't think that he deserved to be gunned down the way he was gunned down.”

No one has been arrested at this time.

This is the city’s 28th homicide.

