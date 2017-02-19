Man critically injured during home robbery

A man is in critical condition after he was hit in the head and shot during a robbery in the 2500 block of Dwight Road.

Officers found the victim lying in the front yard bleeding from a head wound and gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim was smoking a cigarette on the porch with another man when three men approached and held them at gunpoint, stating if the victim didn’t open the door, they would kill them.

The victim told officers he was shot in his living room after the men went inside, searched his home, and took money. The suspects then left in a black Dodge Charger.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

One of the suspects was wearing a red shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and a red hat with gold teeth, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

