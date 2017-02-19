Man in custody after barricade situation

A man is in custody following a brief barricade situation at a Memphis apartment, according to Memphis Police Department.

It happened in the 2400 block of West Hillview Drive in the Hillview Village Apartments.

Police received a call just before 11 a.m. from a 19-year-old woman who said her boyfriend, 20, was inside her apartment with their daughter and refused the come out.

A police major on the scene said the mother of the child had a few bruises and the man wouldn't come out until his family arrived. Police also said the man had a few warrants.

Investigators took the man into custody and recovered the child, who was uninjured.

