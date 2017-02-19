Rev. Al Sharpton preaches to packed house in Memphis

Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton made two stops in Memphis on Sunday morning, preaching a message at both campuses of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

As you can imagine, the politics of President Donald Trump were not off the table.

“My blessings can’t be Trumped,” said Sharpton.

Sunday was Sharpton’s first visit to Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. He was invited as part of the church’s series to celebrate African-American trailblazers in the month of February, which is Black History Month.

“Maybe God let Trump wake some of you up,” he said.

Thousands came to hear the sometimes controversial civil rights leader preach, giving his opinion on the state of the country under President Trump. Sharpton has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s, saying he told President Trump he wouldn’t meet with him unless there was something substantive to talk about.

“I’m not interested in a red carpet photo op for him,” Sharpton said.

The message included heavy political tones. But Sharpton also discussed civil rights and the cultural significance of Memphis as the place where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was killed, further empowering a generation to fight for racial equality.

“Reason I go by the Lorraine is because every time I think we have hit a real down spot, I look at that balcony and think that God brought us through from the balcony of the Lorraine Motel,” he said.

Sharpton told worshipers to keep the faith, closing with a moment of testimony and receiving a standing ovation.

“We’ve seen people like Trump before,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.