Person shot near Beale Street Landing

A person was shot near Beale Street Landing on Sunday night.

Memphis Police Department said officers were in the area conducting a traffic stop when they heard gunshots.

Officers said there was a fight near Beale Street Landing on Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m.

“Then they started shooting into the crowd, about five gun shots,” witness Erica Richmond said. “People just started running everywhere, and then I just heard police sirens, police pulling up blocking off everything, ambulance came. It's scary; this is the first time I've been in a situation like this in Memphis.”

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.