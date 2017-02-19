Man, woman found dead in home; believed to be murder-suicide

Memphis Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home.

Police said they received a call from someone who went to the apartment on North Waldran Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and found the 64-year-old man and 55-year-old woman dead inside.

Officers are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

It is the second murder-suicide of the day. Two people in their 60s were found dead on Thrushcross Cove before 4 a.m. Sunday.

This marks the 30th homicide of 2017.

