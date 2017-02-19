Ryan Harrison wins Memphis Open

Ryan Harrison won the Memphis Open.

Heading into the semifinals Saturday, all seeded players were eliminated for the first time in 41 years at the Memphis Open.

Harrison knocked off fellow American Donald Young in the semifinals.

In the final round, he took on Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Harrison took down Basilashvili in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4 for the crown.

Harrison is the first American to win since Andy Roddick in 2011.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.