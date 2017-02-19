Memphis breaks another record temperature

Memphis broke another record high on Sunday, which makes it the third record temperature of the month. Sunny skies and a southerly wind flow helped temperatures reach 77 degrees, which broke the previous record from 1986 of 76 degrees.

The previous records this month were on February 7 when the high temperature hit 73 degrees and February 8 when the low temperature was the warmest on record for that day.

This warm weather is expected to last for most of the week with forecasted highs in the 70s through Friday. We will have at least two more days this week to potentially tie or break a record high temperature. Our normal high temperatures are in the mid 50s this time of year, so we will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.

The current monthly average is 52 degrees, which is already nearly 8 degrees above normal for the month. February 2017 is expected to be in the top 5 warmest Februarys on record in Memphis. It will be in good company with January of this year, which was tied for the 10th warmest on record.

Looking ahead to March, long term weather models are keeping temperatures above normal again and there really isn’t a significant cold blast in sight for the next two weeks. Please keep checking back with the WMC First Alert Weather Team for updates as we head into March.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.