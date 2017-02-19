West Memphis native first to ever win back-to-back FLW events

West Memphis native Mark Rose took home top prize in Fishing League Worldwide in Jonestown, Texas, this weekend.

Mark Rose hauled in a five-bass limit at a weight of 14 pounds, 9 ounces on Sunday, taking home the top prize of $125,000. His four-day total of 20 bass hit 59 pounds, 2 ounces.

Rose is the first angler in FLW Tour history to win back-to-back events. Combined, he’s won $250,000 in 15 days.

“It’s the same area that I caught fish from when the Tour last visited Lake Travis in 2007,” said Rose. “I caught them on a rough spot with a big lip in 5 feet of water. Now the water is 40 feet higher and there are big trees growing out on the end of the lip.”

The next FLW Tour event will take place March 9-12 in Leesburg, Florida.

