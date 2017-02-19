Gasol nearly records triple-double in All-Star Game win - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Gasol nearly records triple-double in All-Star Game win

MEMPHIS, TN

Marc Gasol, the Grizzlies’ lone All-Star weekend representative, made his city proud in New Orleans on Sunday night.

Gasol played 21 minutes, nearly recording a triple-double for the winning Western Conference.

Marc tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block and 1 steal.

The big man shot 5-7 in the defenseless showcase.

Teammate Anthony Davis was named All-Star Game MVP with a record-breaking 52 points.

Gasol will be back on the court with his fellow Grizzlies on Friday when they take on the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

