Man shot, killed by coworker in Byhalia

The man accused of shooting a co-worker at an armored car supplier Monday morning is now in custody, according to Marshall County Sheriff.

Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said Lamont Burchette shot and killed D'Andre Jones at Griffin, Inc. located in Byhalia, Mississippi. Investigators said the two men have previously gotten into shouting matches at work. They are known to have had an ongoing feud, but it's unclear what sparked Monday's shooting.

Investigators said at work Monday morning Burchette went to his car, got a gun, then shot Jones several times.

Jones was flown to the hospital in Memphis in extremely critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Burchette drove away from the morning shooting and remained at large for nearly five hours.

He was located and arrested in Memphis just before noon.

