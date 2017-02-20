Memphis philanthropist makes call to action against modern-day slavery

You knew her as the longtime engineer of The Memphis Blues Ball, but now Pat Kerr Tigrett's new foray is in a political awareness campaign.

The philanthropist, clothing designer, and socialite is joining forces with lawmakers to end modern-day slavery.

Tigrett blasted a message to her esteemed list of contacts asking them to, "Please join me and Senator Bob Corker in the fight to end modern slavery and human trafficking."

She points out more than 27 million people are enslaved around the world, and with Congress passing Senator Bob Corker’s End Slavery Act in recent years, it's time to continue to raise awareness.

"God knows we need to pull together before we are pulled apart," Tigrett added.

She's asking everyone in the community to post a photo on social media marked with a red X on their hand.

She hopes this will catch on and people will begin talking about the issue.

Tigrett says those who don't have their own social media accounts can send photo(s) to micah_johnson@corker.senate.gov with your name, title, and organization.

