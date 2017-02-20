African-American History program honors Lucie E. Campbell

The elementary school bearing her name is now honoring gospel pioneer Lucie E. Campbell during their African-American History Month program.

The theme of the program, “Something Within,” is taken from one of Campbell's earliest and most noted gospel compositions. Campbell was considered to be one of the most accomplished composers of gospel music. Students will celebrate Campbell's contributions in music composition and education by performing tributes in the form of song, essay, poetry, drama, art, and dance.

To continue honoring the legacy of Campbell, a second event will be held during Women’s History Month on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 555 Vance Avenue.



If you want additional information, contact Dr. Yvonne Robinson Jones, humanities resource consultant for the project, at (901) 292-5935.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.