10-year-old 'feels good' after being shot in the head last week

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the head when a bullet flew through the window of her house.

A 10-year-old girl shot in her living room is out of surgery and is improving.

Mother of 10-year-old shooting victim: 'I thought I was going to lose my child'

The man accused of shooting a 10-year-old girl through a living room window is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.

William Gregory is accused of shooting 10-year-old Vinnitra Dobbs through her living room window following an argument with her father. (Source: SCSO)

A 10-year-old girl, who was shot in her living room, is out of the hospital and doing well.

Vynnitra Dobbs was shot February 13 inside her family's home in Goodwill Village Apartments.

"I feel good," Vynnitra said.

It's remarkable that the 10-year-old fourth grader feels "good" after being shot in the head just a week ago.

"My momma was calling me to take a bath," Vynnitra said.

Dobbs' father said he got into an argument with a man outside. He said he walked away from the fight, but heard gunshots a short time later.

The bullets fired in those gunshots went through Dobbs' living room window and hit Vynnitra in the head.

"I heard the gunshot go off and it came through the living room window," Vynnitra said. "I was standing up and it hit my head. My momma had told me to get up, so I got up and ran to her. I fell in her arms and felt blood running down my face."

The girl's parents rushed her to Methodist North where she was airlifted to the medical district.

“All we heard was [gunshots] so I called her. I told her to come here, and she fell in my arms not knowing that she had been hit,” Vynnitra's mother, Arnitra Bruce, said.

The 10-year-old's father believes the bullet was meant for him because of the argument earlier in the day with William Gregory.

Vynnitra's father Vincient Dobbs smiles a lot when he looks at his daughter.

"I thought she was going to have to go through a lot of speech therapy and stuff," he said. "She's doing great on her own. It's a blessing."

He also has some advice for parents.

"Spend every moment you got with them because you never know what might happen at any give time. I never expected this to happen," he said.

Although she feels good, Vynnitra has three more weeks to recover before she goes back to school.

William Gregory was later arrested with six counts of attempted first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 22.

