Cardinals' Reyes has successful surgery

The St. Louis Cardinals’ top prospect, starting pitcher Alex Reyes, successfully underwent Tommy John surgery last week. According to the team website, an MRI revealed a complete tear of his ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm.

In general, rehab duration estimates are usually 12 to 18 months, meaning Reyes will be unavailable for the 2017 season and likely a majority of the 2018 season.

After the surgery, Reyes went on Twitter to confirm it was a success, and to thank fans for their support. In part, he wrote “This will be a long journey and another obstacle for me and my family to overcome. But the surgery went great, and we’ll put this in God’s hands.”

Along with the expected photo of Reyes in the hospital, he also posted a picture of his daughter, 7-month-old Aleyka, saying “she is the best thing that has happen(ed) to me.”

