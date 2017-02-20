Cleaning hacks to cut time and costs

Let’s be honest, cleaning is never fun. There are maid services out there, and HomeAdvisor says they can cost between $25 and $35 an hour.

However, that’s a cost that most Americans probably can’t afford. So, that means we have to accept the truth and clean our own homes.

According to Popular Mechanics, there are a few ways you can cut the time you spend cleaning in half. They suggest having a system where you are consistent every time you clean and you make it a routine. They say the more you get used to it, the quicker you can do it. They also suggest cleaning top to bottom and left to right. This will help stop spreading more dust, trash and grime. They also say you should have your tools at the ready and organized. That way you don’t go searching for them when it comes time to clean.

However, bustle.com has some unconventional tips to clean your home.

You can use Kool-Aid to clean your toilet bowl. Just sprinkle the mixture into the bowl, let it sit, then brush down the sides and flush.

You can also iron out carpet stains. Place a damp cloth on the spot and press it with an iron set to high.

You can also use used dryer sheets to shine metal faucets.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.