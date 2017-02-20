'This Is Us' creator said Memphis episode 'is a weeper'

NBC's hit show "This Is Us" takes a trip to Memphis in the upcoming episode that will air Tuesday, February 21.

The show came to Memphis in January to film scenes at a number of iconic landmarks and businesses around Downtown and Midtown Memphis.

Tune in to WMC5 at 8 p.m. to watch for places like A. Schwab and B.B. King's Blues Club on Beale Street, as well as Payne's Bar-B-Q, Melvin's Place, and the train station. You can also expect to see The Peabody Hotel, Stax Museum of American Soul Music, The Orpheum, The Lorraine Motel, and the sign for Soulsville, where character William Hill grew up.

An anonymous tipster suggested the producers behind This Is Us film use Payne's BBQ as a filming location for one scene in the show.

"Sterling [the actor who plays Randall in the show] was a very nice guy," Ronald Payne of Payne's BBQ said. "He was very personable, and we got to meet him and laugh with him."

“It’s a real going-home story. It feels like a real love letter to Memphis and a real love letter to William and his story," the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, told Entertainment Weekly. “They’re actually in Memphis and eating Memphis barbecue and going to Memphis clubs and hotels. It’s got a real authentic vibe to it.”

For those of you who tune in regularly, you've probably been wondering what happened in William's life to lead him to a place where he felt his only option was to leave his newborn baby boy at a fire station. According to Fogelman, a lot of those questions will be answered in this monumental episode.

“We don’t know his whole story, and I think this episode gives you the full shape, in broad strokes, of William’s life — what took him away, where he got lost, where he rediscovered himself," Fogelman said. "It’s a weeper. And it’s not just a weeper in the way the audience might be trying to predict what’s going to happen; they weep for other reasons."

It's going to be an exciting night for those of us who are proud to call this historic city home. Don't miss "This Is Us" on WMC5, Tuesday, Feb 21 at 8 p.m.

To read "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman's full interview about the Memphis episode in Entertainment Weekly, click here.

