Carjacking suspects crash into 2 MPD cars

Memphis police officers are searching for two carjacking suspects who crashed into two police cars during a police chase.

Police said a vehicle was carjacked Sunday night.

Monday afternoon, the suspects were spotted in the area in the area of Cottonwood Road and Curtis Street in Parkway Village.

When police approached, the suspects took off and rammed two police cars.

Officers took the driver into custody a couple streets over.

The other suspects, a man and a woman, are still on the loose.

Police said the man is wearing red shoes and a torn, blue hooded sweatshirt. The woman is wearing black leggings.

Nobody was injured in the chase or the crash.

