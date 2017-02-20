SCSO searches for two stolen ATVs

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for two stolen ATVs.

According to SCSO, the owner of the ATVs reported that his Honda Pioneer 1000-5 side by side and his Honda Fourtrax Forman four-wheeler were stolen.

The Honda Fourtrax has an extra/extended seat on the back and the side by side has some unique wheels, as well as a front LED light bar.

Investigators have photos of a truck they would like to identify that was captured in surveillance photos.

If you have any information on the location of these items you are asked to call Sgt. Keaton at 901-568-5645 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

