MPD adds patrols to Beale Street Landing area after shooting

Bullets flying on Beale Street Landing this weekend sent crowds running in fear, and raises questions if more police patrols are necessary.

A viewer sent video of people at Beale Street Landing on Sunday night running in fear after police said a large group of teenagers gathered around 6:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, just moments after a fight ended, the shooter pulled out a gun and opened fire into the crowd.

Those eyewitnesses said the person that was shot was standing about 100 yards from the shooter in the parking lot.

Some people said it is something they will never get out of their mind or forget.

"I ain't ever going to forget this," Erica Richmond said.

In the last three months, only five aggravated assaults were reported to MPD within a half mile radius of Tom Lee Park.

MPD said they are reviewing surveillance video and adding more patrols in the area as part of a comprehensive plan for downtown park safety.

"All the other parks, we're going to monitor them because we can't allow this to happen," MPD Col. Gloria Bullock said.

Those who were out enjoying the sunshine at the park Monday said they would like to see more security at night.

The juvenile shot in the torso is expected to recover. So far, Memphis police have not made any arrest in this case.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.