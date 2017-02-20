17 Mid-South salons cited, fined for violations in January

Seventeen Mid-South salons were cited or fined during the latest round of state inspections.

One customer even reported being injured during her pedicure.

"It was really like the whole bottom of my foot was raw," Danielle Robinson said.

Robinson said instead of feeling refreshed and pampered, her salon visit left her in pain.

It happened at Beautiful Nails on American Way.

While getting the pedicure, Robinson said her foot was cut and started bleeding. The worst part, according to Robinson, was that her nail technician continued as if nothing happened.

Robinson, who did not want to show her face on camera, said she asked about a first aid kit, but the salon didn't have one.

Robinson said salon workers eventually brought a bottle of peroxide and tried using a small bandage to stop the bleeding.

"She still asks me to pay. She was like 'Well, I'll give you a discount,' Robinson said. "I was like 'No ma'am. You've cut my foot. I'm injured. I'm not paying for these services.'"

Not only did Robinson refuse to pay, she took it a step further and filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

TDCI did their own investigation and fined Beautiful Nails $1,500 for sanitation violations, failure to have first aid supplies, and for not having a shop manager on duty, which is state law.

Weeks after that complain, WMC Action News 5's Jerica Phillips went to Beautiful Nails to see if the salon had made any changes.

A worker at the salon said the manager was out of town, but they did show the WMC Action News 5 crew that they now had a first aid kit in the salon.

It's still not enough for Robinson. She said she will never go back to Beautiful Nails. She said that nail salon nightmare has taught her a lot.

"Every time I go I'm kind of like paying a little more attention than I normally do," Robinson said. "You go to relax, but you can't relax if you're worried about getting cut."

WMC Action News 5 requested a comment from a manager at Beautiful Nails. That request has not been fulfilled at this time.

If you want to check the license and standing of your favorite salon, click here.

