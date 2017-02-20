Booksellers at Laurelwood closes for good

After decades of business in Memphis, the Booksellers at Laurelwood is closing up shop Monday.

The owner, Neil Van Uum, had to make the decision after increasing online competition. Van Uum stated that the store’s size and rent became too much to make the numbers work.

Carol Andy, a customer of the Booksellers at Laurelwood expressed how she felt about the store’s closing stating, "When I heard they were closing, I came in here every single day to show support."

Laurelwood Booksellers will close its doors for the last time at 9 p.m. Monday.

On its last day, the store sold off memorabilia and even bookshelves.

