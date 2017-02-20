MPD officers purchased robbery victim groceries

A 63-year-old woman was robbed after buying groceries, but her faith in humanity was restored when a couple of police officers stepped in to help.

The area where the woman was robbed (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Some Memphis police officers went above and beyond after responding to a robbery victim's call for help. They replaced all of her stolen groceries.

The two officers said they were just doing their jobs by helping someone in need.

"It felt good," MPD officer Mike Apalucci said.

They said their actions last week in helping the victim was simply the right thing to do.

"The majority of us are pretty good, decent people, and all we want to do is the right thing," MPD officer Sierra Braxton said.

The officers responded within minutes after a 63-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint as she was leaving Walgreens.

Investigators said her attacker made off with her purse, wallet, and even her groceries.

As a result, the two officers filed the police report and then bought her groceries.

"We thought that would help her out since her groceries were taken and she told us that she had just got laid off work," officer Braxton said.

The victim applauded the officers last week for their nice gesture and said we need more officers like these.

"They were so wonderful and patient with me," the victim said.

As for the officers, they have been on the force for the past two years.

"We come here to help people, and she was in need," officer Apalucci said.

It's what's done when no one is looking, sometimes that really matters.

"Just to give that little bit of light after all that stuff had happened to her. It felt good," officer Braxton said.

As for the person responsible for robbing the woman, police still need your help tracking that person down. No description of the suspect is available.

