Sedgwick Memphis expansion will add 150 jobs

A global, high-tech corporation Sedgwick announced Monday they are expanding, bringing high-paying jobs with them.

The news could provide a welcome economic development in Memphis, with jobs starting at $60,000 per year.

“It's a good day when you can get a company to commit to your community,” Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell said.

City, county, and state leaders listened to Sedgwick’s announcement at the Memphis Chamber on Monday. The brand announced it is expanding its corporate headquarters in Memphis.

“We've grown here in Memphis to two facilities and contingent on receiving all the incentives, we will look forward to having one new global headquarters here,” Sedgwick President and CEO Dave North said.

North said the company has 900 employees in Memphis and will add 150 more over three years.

The current headquarters includes two locations that will be combined into one and include a research and development branch.

Sedgwick has been in Memphis for 19 years and provides worldwide workers claims management services.

“More importantly to us, it sends a message to the entire world that Memphis is a great place to locate it's a great place to have a corporate headquarters,” Greater Memphis Chamber CEO and President Phil Trenary said.

Sedgwick is the latest victory for the Memphis Chamber. Last year, Servicemaster agreed to keep its headquarters in Memphis and move downtown to Peabody Place. Portions of that facility will open this year.

The chamber said there will be even more to come soon.

The location for the new Sedgwick headquarters has not been formalized. The expansion is awaiting economic development board approval, which is expected to come this week.

