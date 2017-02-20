DeSoto County Sheriff's Department finds new facility for helicopters

Taking flight is now an easier task for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

The two helicopters have been moved from a leased space to a new facility owned by the county.

The new space offers access to a helipad, fuel station, and hanger.

The Sheriff’s Department said they are now saving money by not leasing, and the new space will make responding to disasters easier in the future.

