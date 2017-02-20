'Hamilton' coming to Orpheum Theatre for 2018-2019 season - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

'Hamilton' coming to Orpheum Theatre for 2018-2019 season

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Lin-Manuel Miranda performing as Hamilton. (Source: WMC Action News 5) Lin-Manuel Miranda performing as Hamilton. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
2017-2018 Broadway season at Orpheum Theatre (Source: WMC Action News 5) 2017-2018 Broadway season at Orpheum Theatre (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Orpheum Theatre has made good on a promise to bring the Hamilton musical to Memphis.

Orpheum held an event Monday night to unveil the 2017-2018 Broadway Season at the theatre.

After announcing the 2017-2018 season, Orpheum Theatre surprised the crowd with the announcement that Hamilton: An American Musical will be on stage in Memphis for the 2018-2019 season.

Before Hamilton comes to the Bluff City, the following shows will be part of Orpheum's 2017-2018 season:

  • The King and I (Sept. 19-24)
  • An American in Paris (Oct. 24-29)
  • Phantom of the Opera (Nov. 29 - Dec. 10)
  • Finding Neverland (Jan. 23-28)
  • The Color Purple (Feb. 13-18)
  • Wicked (March 7-25)
  • Something Rotten (April 10-15)

If you're interested in getting tickets to the shows, or becoming a season ticket holder at Orpheum Theatre, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly