'Hamilton' coming to Orpheum Theatre for 2018-2019 season

Orpheum Theatre has made good on a promise to bring the Hamilton musical to Memphis.

Orpheum held an event Monday night to unveil the 2017-2018 Broadway Season at the theatre.

After announcing the 2017-2018 season, Orpheum Theatre surprised the crowd with the announcement that Hamilton: An American Musical will be on stage in Memphis for the 2018-2019 season.

Before Hamilton comes to the Bluff City, the following shows will be part of Orpheum's 2017-2018 season:

The King and I (Sept. 19-24)

An American in Paris (Oct. 24-29)

Phantom of the Opera (Nov. 29 - Dec. 10)

Finding Neverland (Jan. 23-28)

The Color Purple (Feb. 13-18)

Wicked (March 7-25)

Something Rotten (April 10-15)

If you're interested in getting tickets to the shows, or becoming a season ticket holder at Orpheum Theatre, click here.

