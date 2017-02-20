Officials investigate child burned on Woodland Avenue - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Officials investigate child burned on Woodland Avenue

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department responded to reports of a child being burned in the 800 block of Woodland Avenue.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

The cause of the burns is under investigation. 

No one is in custody at this time. 

