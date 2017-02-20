Tigers' Crosby earns AAC Honor Roll nod

After a big opening weekend for University of Memphis baseball team, Junior Drew Crosby was named on the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll following his first career win against the Tennessee Vols.

Crosby pitched six strong innings, striking out six batters and only allowing one run in the first inning. Following the first inning, he remained dominant, retiring 14 straight batters at one point before finishing.

The Southaven, Mississippi, native ended his last season on a high note with his first career start in the AAC Tournament against UConn. Pitching four innings, Crosby only allowed one run on five hits ending with three strikeouts.

