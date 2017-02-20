Wife spoke to woman who drove into MS River as she sank

The wife of a woman who drove into the Mississippi River said she was on the phone with her as the car was sinking.

Family members of Tasha Stallion have been at the Harbor Town boat ramp each day hoping to see the car or Stallion’s body.

They said they do not know why the 37-year-old mother would end her life.

Jasmine McIntyre is still desperate for answers.

"I love everybody and I'll see you on the other side. I'm floating,” McIntyre recalled Stallion saying in their final conversation.

Police spent hours searching Friday night, using a helicopter and pulling video from a SkyCop camera, but they were unable to locate Stallion’s body or her white Pontiac G6.

