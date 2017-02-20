Marc Gasol ready to get back to work with Grizzlies

Now that all the hubbub of NBA All-Star Weekend is over, Marc Gasol has put the whole thing in his Tesla's rear view mirror and is motoring back to Memphis, ready to get back to work with the Grizzlies.

Big Spain may not have lit up the scoreboard like the Pelicans Anthony Davis for an All-Star Game record 52-points, but Gasol's near triple-double of 10-points, 10-rebounds, and eight assists was more than adequate to help his West team win 192-182.

Gasol said playing in his third All-Star Game is nice, but he's ready to get back to the Grit and Grind.

"When I get to Memphis tomorrow night and go to the gym and get back to work, you know get back into my own routine and get back into the Memphis mode," Gasol said. "That's pretty much it, my family's fine, I'm fine, so I'm ready to go"

Gasol said he's more than honored to represent Memphis as an All-Star, but playing in an All-Star game is not really his cup of tea.

"It felt good," Gasol said. "It felt good to play basketball again after a couple days of just being pulled around. So, it was fun. Obviously, you want a little more competition, a little more defense, but that's just me and what I understand for basketball, so--it was fine."

Gasol and the Grizzlies get back for the season's stretch run Friday night at Indiana.

