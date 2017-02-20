RiverKings win in shootout

RiverKings Need Extra Time to Get Past Columbus

The Mississippi RiverKings got a President's Day victory at the Landers Center, 3-2 in a shootout against Columbus.

After trailing 2-0 in the third period, the Kings (23-16-2) battled back and forced an overtime to earn a victory.

In a thrilling three-on-three hockey overtime, RiverKings goalie Peter Di Salvo secured a penalty shot from Gingera to force an overtime shootout.

In the shootout, Matt Harrington and Devin Mantha placed the puck past Cottonmouths netminder Maveric Parks to give the RiverKings the edge. RiverKings goalie Di Salvo averted four of five shots from the Cottonmouths to secure the victory.

Peter Di Salvo (12-8-4) stopped 32 of 34 shots in the victory.

The Kings stay at home for a Friday night skate against Roanoke at Southaven.

