Ruptured gas line ignites during house fire

A ruptured gas line ignited during a house fire early Tuesday morning

Firefighters rushed to the scene on George Street near Ford Road around 1 a.m. as flames engulfed a vacant home.

As firefighters battled the blaze, they had to knock down the walls to put it out. That's when the gas line ruptured, causing the gas to ignite.

MLGW crews were able to turn off the gas to the home, and firefighters controlled the flames. No other homes were damaged.

No one was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.