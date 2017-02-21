Flames engulf home on Claybrook St - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Flames engulf home on Claybrook St

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Flames engulfed a vacant home on Claybrook Street early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Claybrook near Keel Avenue and Henry Avenue.

It is unclear at this time whether anyone was injured in the house fire.

Firefighters on the scene said they have previously responded to fires at this home.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly