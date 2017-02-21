MPD: Woman shoots, kills man who shot at her son

A 37-year-old woman shot and killed her 48-year-old boyfriend after a fight in their Southeast Memphis home, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers rushed to the home on Sassafras River Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Monday. There, they found a man on the laundry room floor. He had been shot several times.

The man later died in the hospital.

According to the police report, the victim said his girlfriend shot him after a fight.

However, the woman's 19-year-old son told officers that his mom's boyfriend punched him in the face after he took his mother's car without permission. That's when the adults started arguing.

The woman told officers she grabbed a gun after her boyfriend shot at her son inside the home. She said she then pointed the gun at her boyfriend and opened fire.

According to Memphis Police Department, officers found several other children hiding in a bedroom inside the home.

The woman has not been charged with any crime. MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

MPD said this shooting was Memphis' 31st homicide of 2017.

