WalletHub releases 'fun facts' about the 2017 Academy Awards

With the Academy Awards ceremony happening this weekend, Wallethub.com released its 2017 Oscars Fun Facts report. Here are some highlights.

The cost of a television commercial during the telecast is $2.1 million. That’s 58 percent lower than the cost of a Super Bowl ad.

This is the first year in Oscar history that African-American actors have been nominated in every acting category. This follows two years in a row in which no black actors or actresses were nominated.

New members were added to the Academy last year, resulting in the most diverse membership ever. Women now make up 46 percent of the members, and 41 percent are people of color.

The price for a couple to attend the Vanity Fair after party is $119,800, the most expensive Oscar party ever. The longest nominated movies this year are “Fences” and “Hacksaw Ridge,” each running 139 minutes. By comparison, “Gone With the Wind,” the longest-running Oscar winner ever, runs for 238 minutes.

As for movie studios, Lionsgate garnered the most nominations with 26. Paramount comes in second with 18. A24 got 10 nominations, and Disney got eight.

You can read the entire report here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.