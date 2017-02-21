Does a warmer winter mean a record hot summer?

The unseasonably warm winter has continued into February as expected. We have hit the 70s for highs seven times in Memphis so far this month. We’ve hit the 60s several times as well. Our average is in the 50s. And many nights have been well above freezing.
If February ended today (February 21st), it would end up being the fourth warmest February on record. Our average temp is 53.27 degrees, which accounts for highs and lows. You can see where that would fall in the top ten warmest Februaries in the chart above. It's also the reason we are seeing an early bloom with some trees and plants. Check out the photo from Sherry Vaughn Peters below. That is also why some of you may already be dealing with allergy issues.
There is one question I’ve gotten over and over from friends, family, and viewers related to the unseasonably warm winter. Does this mean it will be a really hot summer? The short answer…no.
There is no significant correlation after looking over climate data between the two. I even looked at years where January and February were both in the top 10 warmest. It only happened twice--1890 and 1990. In both of those years, we did not have record heat the following summer. If an El Nino occurs, it could impact our temps some by August. But it would be late summer at best. At this point, it could go either way--really hot or more mild.
For now, expect the warmer winter to continue at least the next 10 days or so. In fact, the European model 14 day outlook has us mainly in the 60s through early March and above freezing at night. It's been pretty reliable this winter season.
We could still see a cold outbreak or two and even snow in mid to late March. If the winter we’ve had so far is any indication, the chances are lower it will happen this year. But it’s not zero, snow fans, so there is still a little hope!
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Morning Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
On Memorial Day weekend, area scouts placed 42,000 American flags on the graves of veterans at Memphis National Cemetery.More >>
On Memorial Day weekend, area scouts placed 42,000 American flags on the graves of veterans at Memphis National Cemetery.More >>
Memphis is a city where food is major ingredient of the culture.More >>
Memphis is a city where food is major ingredient of the culture.More >>
Passengers from San Antonio had to make an unscheduled stop in Memphis Friday night, and they may be stuck during the holiday weekend.More >>
Passengers from San Antonio had to make an unscheduled stop in Memphis Friday night, and they may be stuck during the holiday weekend.More >>
With the Lucky 7 Brass Band leading the way, Memphis bicyclists staged a 2nd line procession down Peabody Place Friday night. Bike enthusiasts protesting the end of the Great Streets Pilot Project. "Tonight we're mourning a death because this project is being ripped out before we got a change to tweak it and learn from it and make it better," Revolutions Bicycle Coop Executive Director, Sylvia Crum, said. Last year, the city transformed this stretch of Pe...More >>
With the Lucky 7 Brass Band leading the way, Memphis bicyclists staged a 2nd line procession down Peabody Place Friday night. Bike enthusiasts protesting the end of the Great Streets Pilot Project. "Tonight we're mourning a death because this project is being ripped out before we got a change to tweak it and learn from it and make it better," Revolutions Bicycle Coop Executive Director, Sylvia Crum, said. Last year, the city transformed this stretch of Pe...More >>
It's graduation day, a day Julian Richardson's mom has anticipated as long as she can remember.More >>
It's graduation day, a day Julian Richardson's mom has anticipated as long as she can remember.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
Last month a government official testified nearly 1,500 children who recently arrived unaccompanied at the border could not be accounted for.More >>
Last month a government official testified nearly 1,500 children who recently arrived unaccompanied at the border could not be accounted for.More >>
A planned video game in which a player can be a school shooter draws outrageMore >>
A planned video game in which a player can be a school shooter draws outrageMore >>