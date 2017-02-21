Two blocks in Downtown Memphis to close to traffic

Two blocks in Downtown Memphis will be closed for three days starting Friday.

Starting Friday at 9 a.m. and lasting through the weekend, Memphis crews will close Poplar Avenue between Front Street and Second Street.

A contractor will be setting up a crane to refurbish the cooling tower on top of a building at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Main Street.

Commuters are encouraged to use Adams and Jefferson avenues as detours.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.