Free resource helps Mid-Southerners find new careers

Whether you are looking for a job with little to no training or a highly skilled job, there are thousands of openings right now in Memphis and the Mid-South.

Out of work Mid-Southerners are getting help to transition into a new job and new career through Career Transition Groups (C.T. Groups).



Paul Smothers was laid off last fall. Before he was laid off, he worked 12 years in the marketing and communications industry in Memphis. Now he's looking for that next great job.

“Finding a job today is a lot different than it was 10-15 years ago," Smothers said.



To get prepared for his next opportunity, Paul has been going to C.T. Group for the past two months. His group meets at Christ United Methodist Church.

"I have new ideas. I have new approaches, new avenues that I can take to look for a job," Smothers said.



Multiple C.T. Groups meet throughout Shelby County and DeSoto County at churches, synagogues, schools, and libraries with the goal of helping people from all backgrounds who are recently unemployed.



“We teach them how to do the job search, how to interview, how to do a good resume. It's up to each person to do their search. This is more to just give them the skill sets to put them ahead of some of the other individuals that are looking for work," one of the group’s moderators Dave Lanthier said.



Smothers said he's optimistic he'll be employed soon thanks to the advice and counsel he’s received from the C.T. Group.

"Kind of like a little booster," Smothers said of the classes. "After I have gone to the class, I have new ideas."



Those new ideas, gained through a valuable free resource in Memphis, are helping thousands of people grow in their professional careers.



