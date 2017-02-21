VIDEO: Bearded dragon caught 'waving' at owner

A Reddit user published video of a bearded dragon that appears to wave back to its owner.

In three days, the post garnered 24,388 upvotes and 304 comments.

Many of the people commenting on the video explained that a waving bearded dragon is a sign of submission. That theory is confirmed by countless websites during a quick Google search.

Regardless, the video seems to be piquing the interest of those of us who are less informed about the typical body language of a bearded dragon.

