Grandmother of 3-year-old shot: Shooting was an accident

Brothers involved in the shooting. Mom says the 4-year-old is out of surgery but will have to have surgery. (Source: Family)

A grandmother facing charges of child abuse and neglect after her grandson was shot at her home Sunday night said the shooting was an accident.

Diane Nellums made her first court appearance on Tuesday.

"Yes I'm held responsible," Nellums said. "It's my gun."

She said the only reason her gun was out in the first place was self-defense. She said she got the gun out after someone shot into her Frayser home.

According to Nellums, those shots barely missed her. That's when she came out with a gun and fired shots into the ground.

"I was trying to protect my children and my grandbabies, because they were there," Nellums said. "My mother was there. There was a lot of us there and they shot the house up."

She said she then put her gun back in the lockbox. The lockbox was unlocked though when her 3-year-old son grabbed the weapon. Police said the gun was left unattended on the living room table. Nellums said that is not true.

"He put his hand straight there [the lockbox] and it went straight off," Nellums said. "We ran Chris straight out of the door."

Christian, her 4-year-old grandson, was shot in the arm. He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and is doing well, according to Nellums.

"I would never let anything ever happen to my babies," says Nellums.

A judge revoked Nellums' handgun permit. She is due back in court March 2.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.