Man discovers body in Arlington after dog gets loose

Shelby County deputies are investigating a body that was found behind a house in Arlington, Tennessee, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, the body was found in a wooded area near the 5300 block of Hidden Meadows Drive.

SCSO officials said a man's dog got loose Tuesday, and when he went to find the dog, he found both his dog and the body.

"It took me a minute to realize what I was seeing," Jonathan Avery, man who discovered the body, said. "It was definitely, it was a surprise."

Avery was out searching for a neighbor's dog that had got out of their home when he came across the body. He believes the body has been there for several days.

"I thought it was garbage at first, then I realized it was shoes," Avery said. "He was laying face down in some water."

The discovery of the body left neighbors in the normally quiet neighborhood in shock.

"I'm kind of in shock," resident Chris Morey said. "Said it was a body found and was like 'what?' so we just literally drove over here."

Now residents like Morey want to know how the body ended up in the wooded area in their neighborhood.

"Just intrigued, like is it accidental? Is something going on?" Morey asked.

Investigators told Avery they identified the body and said he had some mental health issues and believe he just wandered back to the area.

"Right now we can't tell how old the gentleman is or any of that right now," SCSO Chief Floyd Bonner said. "We are still early in the investigation, but we are certainly not ruling out anything right now."

