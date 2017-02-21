Pink 'remission rock' finds its way to WMC5 studios

This pink rock was left on the front steps at 1960 Union Avenue. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A "remission rock" found its way to the WMC Action News 5 studio, sharing a message of hope from Think Pink Memphis, a nonprofit organization that promotes breast cancer awareness and education.

The rock, which was painted pink and reads "Remission Rocks!" was left on the front steps of our studios at 1960 Union Avenue. It advertises the 2017 Think Pink Memphis Luncheon, which will be held on Saturday, March 4 at Holiday Inn University of Memphis.

Tickets for the luncheon are on sale now. For more information, click here.

As requested, we will be hiding the rock we received somewhere else to help spread the word about the event. #ThinkPinkMemphis #901Rocks

