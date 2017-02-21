Target gives 6-year-old an unforgettable birthday

For three years, a Mid-South girl named Ava has had one dream.

When she grows up, she wants to work at Target.

So her parents decided to make her dream come true for her 6th birthday.



They got some help from the Target in Cordova after her parents went to them for help. The Target team planned an elaborate store tour, gave Ava a name tag, a bag of swag, and a giant birthday card.

She even got a look at how they make her favorite cookies. Then--the icing on the (cup)cake--Ava got to decorate her own cupcakes with Target baking expert Ms. Linda, whom Ava loves.

